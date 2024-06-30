Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at C$107.74 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$109.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.40. The firm has a market cap of C$100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $23,468,681. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

