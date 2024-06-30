Cantor Fitzgerald Raises TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target to $9.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WULF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.99.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,115 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 356.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 97.4% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,099,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 542,496 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

