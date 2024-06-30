CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDNA. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens raised their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

CareDx Price Performance

CDNA opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.77. CareDx has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.03.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth $85,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

