CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRGX

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

CRGX opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. CARGO Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. Research analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGX. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,333,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,009,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.