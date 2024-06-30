Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Update

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,909,000 after acquiring an additional 365,648 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Catalent by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Catalent by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Catalent

Catalent Trading Down 0.3 %

CTLT traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,299. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.