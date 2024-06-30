Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $167.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.41.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $134.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Celanese by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Celanese by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Celanese by 4,024.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 59,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

