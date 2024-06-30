Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CELH. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.82.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. Celsius has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $99.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

