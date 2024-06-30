Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Centamin Stock Performance

LON:CEY opened at GBX 120.90 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.80 ($1.68). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,015.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Centamin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56), for a total value of £117,813.09 ($149,452.10). 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.