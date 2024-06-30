Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Centrica Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. Centrica has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Centrica Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.1189 dividend. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
