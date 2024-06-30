Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $669,679.48

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $30.85 million and $669,679.48 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 548,603,237 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 548,567,348 with 495,079,584 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.48966873 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,143,348.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

