Chatham Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $293,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Union Pacific by 65.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,224,000 after buying an additional 929,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after buying an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $226.26. 3,492,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,808. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.