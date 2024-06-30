Chatham Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VEU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. 1,914,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

