Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 2,835 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 771,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,258,000 after purchasing an additional 150,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,950,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,415,000 after buying an additional 98,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MGRC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.55. 493,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,597. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $88.63 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

