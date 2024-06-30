Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Simulations Plus worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 185,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $423,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,750 shares of company stock worth $1,899,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLP

Simulations Plus Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SLP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 217,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,907. The firm has a market cap of $971.91 million, a P/E ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Simulations Plus Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.