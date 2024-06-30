Chatham Capital Group Inc. Increases Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,149,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 91,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.69. The company had a trading volume of 331,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,497. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.79. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $149.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. RLI’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

