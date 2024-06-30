Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Matson worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,023,825.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,076,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,023,825.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,397 shares in the company, valued at $30,076,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $1,151,600.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,175.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,413 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.04 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

