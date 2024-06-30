Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 2,795 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.11. 883,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

