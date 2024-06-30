Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $454,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $6.02 on Friday, hitting $123.80. The company had a trading volume of 57,055,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.39. The company has a market capitalization of $313.56 billion, a PE ratio of 137.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

