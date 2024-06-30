Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Up 80.0% in June

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Chemung Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Chemung Financial Trading Up 6.7 %

CHMG traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 66,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $228 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.18.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $23.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.