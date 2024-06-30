Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $156.42. 11,283,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,477,035. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.