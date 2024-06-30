Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $32.00 at Guggenheim

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $27.24 on Friday. Chewy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,618,862 shares of company stock worth $501,046,742. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

