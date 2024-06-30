China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 782,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China MeiDong Auto Price Performance

Shares of CMEIF stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. China MeiDong Auto has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Get China MeiDong Auto alerts:

About China MeiDong Auto

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

Receive News & Ratings for China MeiDong Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China MeiDong Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.