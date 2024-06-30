Christine Ann Fox Sells 12,990 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) CFO Christine Ann Fox sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $47,933.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

Shares of MREO opened at $3.60 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MREO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

