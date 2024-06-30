Christine Ann Fox Sells 12,990 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) CFO Christine Ann Fox sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $47,933.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance
Shares of MREO opened at $3.60 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.
Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
About Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
