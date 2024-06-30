Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI) Director Acquires C$13,750.00 in Stock

Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI – Get Free Report) Director Conan Mcintyre bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$13,750.00.

Churchill Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE CRI opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. Churchill Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.10.

Get Churchill Resources alerts:

Churchill Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Churchill Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage mining company in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, lithium, and cobalt deposits, as well as battery metals and diamonds. The company holds interest in the Taylor Brook project located in Newfoundland; the Florence Lake property located in Labrador; and the Pelly Bay Nickel project located in Nunavut.

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.