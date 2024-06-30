Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI) Director Acquires C$13,750.00 in Stock

Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI – Get Free Report) Director Conan Mcintyre bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$13,750.00.
Churchill Resources Price Performance
Shares of CVE CRI opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. Churchill Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.10.
Churchill Resources Company Profile
