Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 5,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,459. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

