Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 5,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,459. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.