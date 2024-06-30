Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

Citizens stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

About Citizens

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

