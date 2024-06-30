Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
Citizens stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.25.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%.
Citizens Announces Dividend
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
