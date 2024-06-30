Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Up 82.4% in June

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Civeo Stock Performance

Shares of Civeo stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $24.92. 30,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. Civeo has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.11.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $166.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.39%.

Insider Transactions at Civeo

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Civeo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Civeo by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Civeo by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 2,074.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 101,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

