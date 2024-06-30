Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 3.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,470,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.13. 3,624,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

