Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 496.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 478.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 247,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 205,059 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,310,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 494.1% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 102,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 85,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.31. 418,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,508. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

