Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.95. 4,193,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average is $176.57. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

