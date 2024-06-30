Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,040 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.
NYSE C traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,053,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,738,575. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
