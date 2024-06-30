Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.45. 135,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,033. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.38 and a 12-month high of $339.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.