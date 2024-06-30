CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Down 15.2% in June

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CLS Holdings USA Price Performance
CLSH stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
About CLS Holdings USA
