CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Down 15.2% in June

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CLSH stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. CLS Holdings USA has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

