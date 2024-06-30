CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $379.35

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.35 ($4.81) and traded as low as GBX 347.50 ($4.41). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 347.50 ($4.41), with a volume of 5,855 shares trading hands.

CML Microsystems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £55.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,241.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 371.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 379.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.