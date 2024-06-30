Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.2 days.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Cogeco stock remained flat at $34.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55. Cogeco has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

