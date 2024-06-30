Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.2 days.
Cogeco Stock Performance
Cogeco stock remained flat at $34.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55. Cogeco has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $45.88.
About Cogeco
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.