Comcast Holdings Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:CCZ)

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4243 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE CCZ opened at $58.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76. Comcast has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $66.80.
