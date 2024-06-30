Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $29.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.