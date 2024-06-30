Comparing Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC)

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and Lifezone Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.03% -35.66% Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dakota Gold and Lifezone Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lifezone Metals has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 84.46%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Dakota Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dakota Gold and Lifezone Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.44) -5.80 Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A

Dakota Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lifezone Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lifezone Metals beats Dakota Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

