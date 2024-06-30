Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Reaches $411.24 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. Compound has a market cap of $411.24 million and $28.07 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for $49.20 or 0.00079934 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,407 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,399.09369589 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.96060907 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $34,309,526.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

