Conflux Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $656.32 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $656.32 million and approximately $26.15 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,678.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.58 or 0.00628524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00120275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00037923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00273103 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00044305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00071881 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,016,152,830 coins and its circulating supply is 4,141,146,144 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,015,959,613.69 with 4,140,959,606.92 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15398509 USD and is down -8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $22,924,174.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

