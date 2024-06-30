Contrasting Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) and Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) and Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Ferrovial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 6.05% 8.83% 3.19% Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Ferrovial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $589.62 million 1.00 $13.91 million $0.57 15.40 Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrovial.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Ferrovial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrovial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ferrovial has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.43%. Given Ferrovial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock beats Ferrovial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures. It is also involved in coastal protection projects that comprises of moving sand from the ocean floor to shoreline locations where erosion threatens shoreline assets; maintenance dredging, which consists of the re-dredging of previously deepened waterways and harbors to remove silt, sand, and other accumulated sediments; lake and river dredging, inland levee and construction dredging, environmental restoration and habitat improvement, and other marine construction projects; and land reclamations, channel deepening, and port infrastructure development. The company serves federal, state, and local governments; foreign governments; and domestic and foreign private concerns, such as utilities, oil and gas, and other energy companies. It operates hydraulic dredges, hopper dredges, mechanical dredges, unloaders, drill boats, and material and other barges equipment. The company was formerly known as Lydon & Drews Partnership and changed its name to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation in 1905. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Ferrovial

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.