Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.69. 2,595,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,318. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

