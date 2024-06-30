Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $108.70. 271,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,696. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $111.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.53.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.