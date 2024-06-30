Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after buying an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.55. 2,603,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,490. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

