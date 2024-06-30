Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $208,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $902.24. The company had a trading volume of 422,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,463. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $928.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $925.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

