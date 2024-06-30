Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $252,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,424 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Target by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.04. 12,772,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,235. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Target Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
