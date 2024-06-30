Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 303,501 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 381.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 95.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 90,607 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 869.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 73,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 91.5% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 126,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HMN traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $32.62. 529,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HMN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

