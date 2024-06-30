Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $555,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 70,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,422,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,276,000 after buying an additional 340,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.04. 11,036,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

