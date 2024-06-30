Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 9,023 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 179.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. 23,032,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,822,788. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $187.50. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

