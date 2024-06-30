Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 811,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,122. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

